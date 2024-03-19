Tata COVID hospital in Kasaragod to be dismantled, containers to be repurposed

March 19, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The temporary hospital constructed by Tata Trust in Kasaragod during the COVID-19 pandemic, consisting of large pre-fabricated containers, is set to undergo dismantling.

Established at Chattanchal in Kasaragod at a cost of ₹60 crore, the hospital, spanning 4.12 acres, featured 125 pre-fabricated containers, accommodating a 551-bed quarantine and isolation centre. Throughout its operation, the hospital provided care to over 5,000 patients.

Despite being designed for a lifespan of 30 years, the containers, post-pandemic, faced neglect, succumbing to rust and deterioration. Public outcry and activism spurred authorities into action, demanding the repurposing of these valuable assets.

Responding to the demand, the government transferred the assets to the Kasaragod District Panchayat, allocating ₹23 crore for dismantling and replacing the containers with permanent concrete structures. District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said that some containers were in poor condition, prompting their immediate removal.

Plans for repurposing include utilising the containers for various community needs, including requests from organisations like Nirmithi Kendra and the Police department. Moreover, proposals to convert these containers into kitchen facilities for schools lacking adequate infrastructure are under consideration.

While confirming the dismantling of 11 containers due to irreparable damage, Ms. Balakrishnan said that the former COVID hospital’s integration into the district hospital was under way. It included the establishment of a critical care unit, supported by a government-sanctioned budget of ₹25 crore.

Ms. Balakrishnan added that the containers would be used for office spaces or other requirements.