Task force guides elephants back to Karnataka forest

September 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KANNUR

In a successful operation, a task force of the Forest department, comprising 70 experienced forest personnel, on Tuesday managed to guide a herd of elephants back into the Karnataka forest. The operation began at Chandanakampara in Payyavoor, Kannur.

Led by Kannur Divisional Forest Officer P. Karthick, the team included range officers of the Kannur division, flying squad, Aralam Wildlife Division staff, rapid response team, beat forest officers, and watchers from Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode districts. Mr. Karthick said the collaborative efforts bore fruit, and the operation ended around 2.30 p.m.

The mission to guide the herd, consisting of eight elephants, including two baby elephants, was initiated on a request from Payyavoor panchayat.

The terrain posed challenges. However, conducive weather on Tuesday helped the team drive the elephants to the boundary, ultimately allowing them to re-enter the Karnataka forest, the officer said.

One crucial factor that helped the endeavour was the removal of solar hanging fences along the forest fringes of Payyavoor. They had previously prevented elephants from crossing over to Karnataka, said Mr. Karthick.

He added that the elephants had been camping in the region, situated just 3 km away from the forest boundary. The proximity necessitated the involvement of a strong task force to guide the elephants back.

Meanwhile, Payyavoor panchayat president Saju Xavier stressed the need for solar fencing to keep elephants away. However, there remains a gap in the fencing between Eruvessy and Ullikkal panchayats, also bordering the Karnataka forest. Mr. Xavier said closing the gaps by completing solar fencing would deter elephants from entering patta land.

