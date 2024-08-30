ADVERTISEMENT

Task force formed for implementing Palakkad manufacturing cluster

Published - August 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A task force has been formed to coordinate the implementation of the Palakkad Integrated Manufacturing Cluster as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Muhammad Haneesh, Kerala State Industries Development Corporation Managing Director S. Harikishore, Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Managing Director Santosh Koshy Thomas, and KINFRA General Manager Ambili are the members of the task force.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that a global tender would be invited for the project. A project management consultant would also be appointed. The project had received the approval of the Union government on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State-level Network Planning Committee headed by the Chief Secretary would prepare the plan for the provision of external infrastructure facilities, including water supply, road and water supply, to the project area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the project area would also be given special industrial township status. Steps would also be taken to establish a single window system. The project master plan and detailed project report tender documents had been completed. Environmental clearance had also been obtained. The master plan included information on land used for industrial, commercial, residential, and public service purposes.

The State government is bearing 50% of the cost of the project estimated at ₹3,806 crore. The expense of ₹1,789.92 crore for acquiring 1,710 acres was borne by the State.

The Union Cabinet had approved the project after the State government took all the initial steps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised a demand for approval of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US