Task force formed for implementing Palakkad manufacturing cluster

A task force has been formed to coordinate the implementation of the Palakkad Integrated Manufacturing Cluster as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project.

Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Muhammad Haneesh, Kerala State Industries Development Corporation Managing Director S. Harikishore, Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Managing Director Santosh Koshy Thomas, and KINFRA General Manager Ambili are the members of the task force.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that a global tender would be invited for the project. A project management consultant would also be appointed. The project had received the approval of the Union government on Wednesday.

The State-level Network Planning Committee headed by the Chief Secretary would prepare the plan for the provision of external infrastructure facilities, including water supply, road and water supply, to the project area.

He said the project area would also be given special industrial township status. Steps would also be taken to establish a single window system. The project master plan and detailed project report tender documents had been completed. Environmental clearance had also been obtained. The master plan included information on land used for industrial, commercial, residential, and public service purposes.

The State government is bearing 50% of the cost of the project estimated at ₹3,806 crore. The expense of ₹1,789.92 crore for acquiring 1,710 acres was borne by the State.

The Union Cabinet had approved the project after the State government took all the initial steps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised a demand for approval of the project.

