Task force for extended lockdown in 7 hotspot districts

Keeping the seven COVID-19 hotspot districts of the State under lockdown even after April 14 and a four-phase calibrated lifting of the lockdown have been mooted by the 17-member task force headed by former Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham.

With this recommendation of the task force, consisting of eminent persons, the government will have to take a call on keeping the COVID-19 hotspot districts of Thiruvanananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod under lockdown.

The task force, which submitted the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, is learnt to have mooted stern measures to contain the deadly virus in the hotspot districts. Masks should be made compulsory for all and only one from a house would be allowed to go out to buy essentials.

The task force, which was asked to come out with recommendations on a phased return to normalcy after the 21-day lockdown period that commenced in the country on March 25, is against allowing flights and train services. Inter-district public transport can be allowed but with stern measures to avoid crowding on buses and in bus stations. Tough measures had been mooted for private vehicles. Limiting the passengers to two and restricting vehicles using the odd and even registration numbers had been mooted.

Schools and colleges in the State should be allowed to function only for conducting examinations, especially SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two, that had to be abruptly stopped.

The task force has recommended that the number of persons attending funerals and marriages be limited to 10.