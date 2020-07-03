Task force for 12 infra projects

A special task force of IAS officers has been constituted for the speedy implementation of 11 key infrastructure projects and projects financed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Ten IAS officers have been designated as special project directors (SPDs) for the task force and they will aid the Secretaries of the departments and Additional Chief Secretary, Special Projects-Infrastructure, Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The SPDs will be catalysts providing vital link between special purpose vehicles set up to execute the projects, Secretaries, and the Additional Chief Secretary to ensure flawless implementation of projects.

They will have to take steps to complete the projects in consultation with Chief Executive Officers of the special purpose vehicles and the project executing authorities adhering to timelines.

M.G. Rajamanickam and Diva S. Iyer have been made SPDs for the infra projects financed by KIIFB, K. Imbasekhar (Azhikkal Port), Umesh N.S.K. (City Gas and Waste to Energy projects), Sreevidhya P.L. (Vizhinjam International Seaport and Thalaserry-Mysuru rail line), Renu Raj (Smart Cities project and Vyttila Mobility Hub), S. Karthikeyan (Silver Line - semi high speed rail), K. Chandrasekhar (Sabarimala airport), Amit Meena (Travancore House Project), and V.R.K. Teja Mylavarapu (Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor).

Sources said the SPDs were already on the job assigned to them and their service would come in handy to overcome bottlenecks and for liaising with District Collectors for getting permission and for acquiring land needed for the projects.

The move comes close on the heels of delegating the charge of infrastructure to Mr. Sharma, who is also the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. Mr. Sharma, an IAS officer of Kerala cadre, was head of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor while on deputation to the Centre.

The government’s aim is to make maximum headway in key infrastructure projects before the expiry of its term.

In addition to the 11 special projects, 650 projects at an estimate of ₹51,000 crore of the Public Works Department, Health, Water Resources, Education, and other sectors funded by KIIFB will be monitored closely.