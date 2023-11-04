HamberMenu
Task force clears encroachment in Munnar

10 cents of government land reclaimed

November 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue department’s special task force on Saturday cleared another encroachment on government land and reclaimed 10 cents of land at Mankulam village under the Devikulam taluk, near Munnar, in Idukki. According to Revenue department officials, the poramboke land was encroached by the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). “The land has no constructions, and the task force erected a sign board depicting the State government’s ownership,” said a Revenue department official.

The task force officials said that since the drive was launched, they had cleared nine encroachments on government land and reclaimed nearly 250 acres under Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks in Munnar.

Meanwhile, Idukki Collector Sheeba George said the task force would not evict the homeless or landless people living on encroached land.

