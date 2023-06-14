Tariq Anwar stresses need for maintaining discipline

June 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

All India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar has stressed the need for maintaining discipline in the party even as the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions within the Congress have been holding meetings and even expressing their displeasure publicly against the selection of block committee presidents.

Mr. Anwar was here on Wednesday to open a two-day conclave of the newly elected block presidents from north Kerala districts.

“There are some grievances from sections of the party. I am here, ready to listen to them. But, you should not take party affairs to the media. I request my senior colleagues to maintain discipline. You can come to me if you want, or go to the Congress president,” he said. Mr. Anwar said that a door was always open in the Congress because it was a democratic party.

Presiding over the event, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran alleged that there had been gross misuse of power under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The State never has had such a corrupt government in its history. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation had inspected the office of the Chief Minister in connection with a corruption case for four days. Even after Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, raised several corruption charges against him, Mr. Vijayan had no qualms in continuing in office, Mr. Sudhakaran said.