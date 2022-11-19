Tarining for dairy farmers

November 19, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on the manufacturing of value-added products. The training will be held from November 22 to December 2 and the registration fee is ₹135. Interested persons can register their names directly or through the District Deputy Directors of Alappuzha and Kollam or block Dairy Development Officers before 5 p.m. on November 20. Participants should produce their Aadhaar card and COVID-19 vaccination certificate. For more details and registration, contact 8075028868, 9947775978, 0476 2698550.

