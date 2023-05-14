HamberMenu
Tariff revision: public hearing in Thiruvananthapuram on May 15

The commission will hear the views of consumers and other stakeholders on the KSEB proposals for revising electricity tariffs for the fiscals from 2023-24 to 2026-27.

May 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth and final public hearing on the electricity tariff revision proposals made by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 15.

Organised by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), the session will begin at the Institution of Engineers Hall, Vellayambalam, at 11 a.m. The commission headed by T. K. Jose will hear the views of the consumers and other stakeholders on the KSEB proposals for revising electricity tariffs for the fiscals from 2023-24 to 2026-27.

For the 2023-24 fiscal, the KSEB had proposed a hike of 40.64 paise per unit. The hikes proposed for the remaining fiscals are as follows: 2024-25 (31 paise), 2025-26 (16.77 paise), and 2026-27 ( one paise).

The commission will also hear the views on a petition filed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for purchasing ‘green energy’ from the KSEB. Recently, the KSEB had proposed ₹2.54 per unit as ‘Green energy tariff’ – a premium charge over and above the retail tariffs – for consumers who have opted for it.

Last week, the commission had held sittings at Kozhikode, Palakkad and Kochi. As the procedures related to the revision were not completed, it had extended the validity of the prevailing electricity tariffs to June 30 this year.

