Targeting students worst form of intolerance: Kanthapuram

Sunni leader and All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar said here on Thursday that fascist forces in the country had displayed the worst form of intolerance by targeting students and teachers on premier educational campuses.

Delivering the keynote address at a Saqafi scholars conference held here ahead of the 43rd anniversary celebrations of Jamia Markaz, Karanthur, Mr. Kanthapuram said that Muslims had been living in the country since the origin of Islam. “Attempts to alienate Muslims will not succeed,” he said.

Mr. Kanthapuram warned that the Sangh Parivar attempts to root out the basic tenets of the Constitution would not be permitted at any cost.

“India needs young, brilliant minds to match the super tomorrow. Creating fear on campuses will harm India’s growth badly,” he said.

He reminded the Government of the need to instill confidence in people and reassure safety and security for them.

He said major projects of the proposed Knowledge City would be inaugurated at the Markaz anniversary.

Kerala Muslim Jamat State general secretary Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari Thangal inaugurated the meet. Islamic scholar K.P.H. Thangal presided over the session. Senior Sunni leaders Ponmala Abdul Khadar Musliar, Sayed Mohammed Thurab Saqafi, Rahmatullah Kasimi Elamaram, Shafi Saqafi, and Abdurahman Saqafi spoke.

