Taps in Alappuzha running dry

There seems to be no end to the drinking water crisis in Alappuzha.

Resentment is brewing among residents of Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby panchayats after they were left without water for the past one week following a pipe burst at Thakazhy. With the Public Works Department (PWD) yet to accord its permission to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to dig up a portion of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road to fix the leak, taps would continue to run dry for at least another couple of days.

The latest burst, which occurred last Wednesday evening, has affected more than five lakh people.

“We have not yet started the repair work. Soon after the pipeline burst, we sought permission from the PWD for digging the road. However, the PWD informed us that the road was reconstructed under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and they need to discuss the matter with the Kerala Road Fund Board, the special purpose vehicle of the project, and with the contractor — Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society — before granting permission to dig up the road. As of now, we cannot say when we will be able to fix the leak and restore the water supply,” said a KWA official.

Meanwhile, a top official with the KWA said a meeting between Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty and Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran would take place on November 7 to discuss the issue. “The PWD seems to be a bit concerned about the frequent pipe bursts and digging of the road. We hope they will give consent to dig up the road at Thakazhy after the high-level meeting,” the official said.

Pipeline bursts

The Alappuzha drinking water project was executed with Central assistance under the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT).

The project was launched in 2017. However, since its launch, pipelines under the drinking project have burst more than 40 times, including 30 major bursts at Thakazhy, in the past two-and-a-half years, disrupting the water supply and damaging the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road.

According to officials, the only permanent solution to the issue is to replace around 1 km of pipeline at Thakazhy.

Although, the government has accorded administrative sanction to replace the pipeline at Thakazhy, the work is yet to receive the necessary technical sanction.