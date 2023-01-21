Tapioca, fish on Kerala’s Cotton Hill school midday meal menu

January 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tapioca and fish have been introduced in the midday meal menu at the Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, here. The additions to the menu were served to the nearly 1,100 students of the school on Friday.

Nearly 130 kg of tapioca and 60 kg of fish were needed for the students’ noon meal. The school’s menu already includes chicken and fried rice. School headmaster Ajithkumar V. said inclusion of tapioca and tuna fish would help improve the menu and bring about a change for students, apart from the nutrition aspect.

The children are already provided breakfast at the school every day, apart from milk twice a week and eggs once a week. The number of curries in the midday meal was increased from two to three recently.