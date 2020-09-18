Tap the opportunities, says Governor

cOcOn, the two-day international conference on hacking and cyber security, goes virtual, and global

The new virtual normal necessitated by the pandemic offers a world of opportunities for businesses to go beyond existing systems by re-engineering their policies and for police to transcend basic policing using technology, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was talking after inaugurating cOcOn, the two-day virtual international conference on hacking and cyber security organised jointly by the Kerala Police, Society for the Policing of Cyber Space, and the Information Security and Research Association.

Mr. Khan said opportunities often came in the garb of adversities. He said while law-abiding citizens were silently enduring the lockdown, unscrupulous elements were busy hacking into digital systems stealing data and money, harassing women and children, and destabilising the digital systems.

Mr, Khan said that the conference offered an ideal platform for harnessing the collective efforts of all stakeholders and drive home the significance of five ‘P’s – political leadership, press, police, and public and private sectors.

Earlier in his welcome address, ADGP and nodal officer for Kerala Cyberdome Manoj Abraham said taking the annual conference to the virtual world was not a climb down from its legacy but the highlight here was the advantage of making it truly global.

“The conference is being beamed through various social media handles to an audience of over 4 million. So the participants of this edition was part of a historical conference, which is having one of the largest audience,” he said.

He said the fear and confusion over the pandemic had led to proliferation of cybercrimes involving data theft, bank fraud, attack on women and children, and even rogue States targeting national digital data networks. The critical thing was to build into our systems a resilience to stave off these attacks and bounce right back.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera introduced the speakers of the conference.