ADVERTISEMENT

Tanur tragedy: boat owner arrested from Kozhikode

May 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday evening arrested Nasar, the owner of the boat that capsized claiming the lives of 22 people at Tanur in Malappuram, from Kozhikode.

It was reported that Nasar had gone into hiding after the incident on Sunday night. Following a a tip-off that Nasar was spotted at a house in Kozhikode city, the police arrested him. The Tanur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), related to unnatural death.

Sujith Das S, District Police Chief, Malappuram, has constituted a 14-member special investigation team, led by the deputy superintendent of police, and inspector, Tanur, to inquire into the tragedy. Sources said that more charges would soon be framed against Nasar. It is learnt that the Fisheries department too is planning to take action against him for using a fishing boat for tourism purposes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US