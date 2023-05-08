HamberMenu
Tanur tragedy: boat owner arrested from Kozhikode

May 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday evening arrested Nasar, the owner of the boat that capsized claiming the lives of 22 people at Tanur in Malappuram, from Kozhikode.

It was reported that Nasar had gone into hiding after the incident on Sunday night. Following a a tip-off that Nasar was spotted at a house in Kozhikode city, the police arrested him. The Tanur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), related to unnatural death.

Sujith Das S, District Police Chief, Malappuram, has constituted a 14-member special investigation team, led by the deputy superintendent of police, and inspector, Tanur, to inquire into the tragedy. Sources said that more charges would soon be framed against Nasar. It is learnt that the Fisheries department too is planning to take action against him for using a fishing boat for tourism purposes.

