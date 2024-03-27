ADVERTISEMENT

Tanur boat tragedy: probe panel holds sitting

March 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The commission inquiring into the boat tragedy that took place at Tanur on May 7, 2023, conducted its first open sitting at the PWD rest house at Tirur on March 27 (Wednesday) afternoon. As many as 22 people, mostly women and children, had drowned when the boat capsized and sank in the Poorapuzha river at Ottumpuram, Tanur.

Justice V.K. Mohanan, who is heading the commission of inquiry, has directed the District Collectors, District Tourism Promotion Councils, Port and Maritime Board officials to submit their affidavits within a month. Those injured in the tragedy sought the commission’s help for further treatment.

Representatives of the Chief Secretary; District Collectors of Kannur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur; DTPCs of Malappuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode; port officers of Alapuzha and Kozhikode; Maritime Board chief executive officer, and Inland Water Transport Corporation appeared at the sitting.

Besides, the accused and their representatives too appeared before the commission. The next sitting will be held on May 3 at Tirur. Technical experts of the commission Neelakandanunni and Suresh Kumar too were present.

