Tantri opposes decision to allow devotees at Sabarimala

The decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to throw open the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala to devotees during the five-day monthly puja that begins on June 15 and the 10-day annual festival that follows has run into a controversy with the Tantri (chief priest) expressing concern over the public health risk involved.
Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu told The Hindu on Wednesday that he had already sent an e-mail to the Devaswom Commissioner and the board president apprising them of his apprehension over permitting people from different parts of the country at a time when COVID-19 was entering a scary phase. In this context, it was advisable to postpone the annual festival, he said.
TDB clarifies
TDB president N. Vasu told The Hindu that he was yet to receive any communication from the Tantri in this regard. However, Mr. Vasu said the board was not that particular about permitting devotees to Sabarimala in the prevailing circumstances. The decision to conduct the annual festival was taken in consultation with the Tantri and it was he who gave the date for the same.
Mr. Vasu said there was no differences between the board and the Tantri over the conduct of the festival. The TDB would take an appropriate decision on the issue in consultation with the Tantris and the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism