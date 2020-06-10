Tantri opposes decision to allow devotees at Sabarimala

The decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to throw open the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala to devotees during the five-day monthly puja that begins on June 15 and the 10-day annual festival that follows has run into a controversy with the Tantri (chief priest) expressing concern over the public health risk involved.

Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu told The Hindu on Wednesday that he had already sent an e-mail to the Devaswom Commissioner and the board president apprising them of his apprehension over permitting people from different parts of the country at a time when COVID-19 was entering a scary phase. In this context, it was advisable to postpone the annual festival, he said.

TDB clarifies

TDB president N. Vasu told The Hindu that he was yet to receive any communication from the Tantri in this regard. However, Mr. Vasu said the board was not that particular about permitting devotees to Sabarimala in the prevailing circumstances. The decision to conduct the annual festival was taken in consultation with the Tantri and it was he who gave the date for the same.

Mr. Vasu said there was no differences between the board and the Tantri over the conduct of the festival. The TDB would take an appropriate decision on the issue in consultation with the Tantris and the government.