Tanker overturns, release chemical-laced fluid into water sources

October 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
The tanker carrying latex liquid which fell off the road near Elikkulam, Kottayam, on Thursday

The tanker carrying latex liquid which fell off the road near Elikkulam, Kottayam, on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an incident triggering panic, A tanker truck carrying latex fluid from a rubber industry unit in Thambalakkad, overturns near Chappathu junction in Elikkulam on Thursday, releasing large volumes of the chemical-laced liquid to the water bodies in the vicinity.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10.15 p.m. on Wednesday night when the truck skidded off the road and overturned. Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver lost control of the tanker while negotiating a turn and fell into a roadside gutter.

By the time a Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot, the tanker had already developed a leakage and began releasing the fluid to a canal nearby. Through the waterbody, it soon spread to more areas, entering a stream that feeds the Meenachil river. The process also caused a widespread fish kill in the waterbody.

On an alert, a team from the Health department inspected the area. Preliminary investigations suggested that about 6,000 litres of the material had flown into the stream, which courses down the Akalakkunnam, Kozhuvanal, Meenachil and Mutholi panchayats before joining with the Meenachil.

An inquiry with the rubber industry unit, meanwhile, confirmed that the fluid was laced with hazardous chemicals such as ammonia and TMTD.

Taking a serious note of the development, health authorities have issued a directive against drawing water from any of the water sources in the region. District Medical Officer N. Priya has also pointed to the possibility of the fluid being mixed up with the water in wells on both banks of the stream.

“A directive has been issued to suspend the operation of all drinking water distribution projects in the area . The supply should be resumed only after the water is tested safe’’, the DMO said.

