Tampering with rank list: PSC to take legal action

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will take legal action against a person who had submitted a fake request for removal of name from the rank list for the assistant salesman post in the Civil Supplies Corporation.

A woman from Kollam had submitted a request at the Kottayam district office of the PSC for removal of name from the rank list of another person, who had a similar name, initials and date of birth. She had used the other person’s register number too for the purpose.

This application was attested by a gazetted officer and a notary.

The PSC had also taken further steps based on this. However, after the fraudulent action came to light, a meeting of the Commission held on Monday decided to issue an appointment advice to the person who actually secured the rank.

The PSC had recently made more stringent the procedure for removal of names from the rank list. Earlier, the application was needed to be submitted with attestation from a gazetted officer. A notary's attestation was also added to curb misuse of the provision.