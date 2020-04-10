Tamil toddy workers seek ration

Unorganised contract labourers from Tamil Nadu working in toddy tapping sector in Chittur taluk have demanded the State government’s support for their survival during the lockdown.

About 2,500 Tamil toddy tappers are employed in Chittur toddy belt on temporary basis. They have no union and have no membership in the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board.

“They are stuck here without work or pay because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The Kerala government should consider their plight and give them ration and financial assistance,” said M. Pechimuthu, Kerala State Tamil Protection Council general secretary and Tamil Linguistic Minority Committee member, here on Friday.