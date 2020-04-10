Kerala

Tamil toddy workers seek ration

Unorganised contract labourers from Tamil Nadu working in toddy tapping sector in Chittur taluk have demanded the State government’s support for their survival during the lockdown.

About 2,500 Tamil toddy tappers are employed in Chittur toddy belt on temporary basis. They have no union and have no membership in the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board.

“They are stuck here without work or pay because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The Kerala government should consider their plight and give them ration and financial assistance,” said M. Pechimuthu, Kerala State Tamil Protection Council general secretary and Tamil Linguistic Minority Committee member, here on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 8:55:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tamil-toddy-workers-seek-ration/article31311822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY