Tamil Nadu to supply milk to Kerala

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) has, in principle, agreed to supply milk to the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Milma), Milma officials have said.

At a meeting held in Chennai on Monday, Milma has formally placed a request for a daily supply of two lakh litres.

Tamil Nadu officials are expected to reach a decision regarding the quantity that can be supplied and the price on Tuesday, Milma officials have said. “Tamil Nadu has agreed to supply the milk. They will work out the details and inform us on Tuesday,” Milma chairman P.A. Balan says.

The price per litre demanded by Aavin will be crucial, as Milma will also have to bear the transportation costs to Kerala. Kerala has been purchasing milk from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at ₹36 per litre (exclusive of transportation costs).

Milma has not formally mentioned the duration of supply in its request, but it is expected that the supply will continue till at least May-end.

Reduction in supplies from Karnataka from February 1 has forced Milma to approach Tamil Nadu. The matter was also taken up at the government level, as milk shortages could worsen with the onset of the summer.

Milma, which procures 12 lakh litres daily in Kerala, is currently getting 95,000 litres from the KMF after the reduction. The federation has requested an addition of 50,000 litres from Karnataka, but no decision has been finalised.

The Milma delegation was led by its managing director Patil Suyog Subhashrao.