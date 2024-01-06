ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu to deliver 10 lakh biscuit packets for Sabarimala pilgrims

January 06, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

The first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu

PTI

The Tamil Nadu government will deliver 10 lakh biscuit packets to be distributed among pilgrims who visit the Sabarimala temple here, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department will deliver the biscuit packets in four containers at Pampa, the TDB said. It said the first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

Medicinal water

The biscuits will be distributed at various points from Pampa to Sannidhanam. The TDB has also arranged medicinal water along with the biscuits for the pilgrims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US