Tamil Nadu to deliver 10 lakh biscuit packets for Sabarimala pilgrims

The first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu

January 06, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

PTI

The Tamil Nadu government will deliver 10 lakh biscuit packets to be distributed among pilgrims who visit the Sabarimala temple here, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department will deliver the biscuit packets in four containers at Pampa, the TDB said. It said the first container was flagged off from Chennai on Saturday by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

Medicinal water

The biscuits will be distributed at various points from Pampa to Sannidhanam. The TDB has also arranged medicinal water along with the biscuits for the pilgrims.

