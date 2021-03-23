Tamil Nadu student’s death in Kerala: autopsy rules out blunt force trauma

Samples collected from the body have been sent for chemical analysis, say police

The autopsy conducted on the body of a 21-year-old woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, who died in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday did not reveal any blunt force injury or scuffle mark.

Dashrita of Dindigul, who was pursuing Aeronautical Engineering in a college in Coimbatore, had died in a private hospital shortly after she developed uneasiness. She was part of an eight-member group of friends who had travelled to Varkala on a leisure trip. They had checked in to a resort near the helipad a few days ago.

Following the autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the family. Samples collected from the body have been sent for chemical analysis. The Varkala police, which had registered a case of unnatural death, said the results of the examination were awaited to ascertain the actual cause of death.