Tamil Nadu steps up vigil on Kerala border

The Naxalite Special Division (NSD) of the Tamil Nadu police has stepped up surveillance in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris in the wake of exchange of fire between suspected Maoists and ‘Thunderbolt’, the anti-Naxal commando wing of the Kerala police, in forests near Agali in Palakkad district on Monday in which three insurgents were either injured or shot dead.

High alert

K. Periaiah, Inspector-General of Police (West Zone), told The Hindu that all the NSD teams in the two districts were kept on high alert after they were informed about the gunfight in Palakkad district which shares boundary with Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

“Security was tightened at police check posts in the districts to check possible movement of irregulars. NSD teams will conduct combing operations in suspected places, if required. NSD intelligence section has informed residents of tribal settlements to alert about the movement of suspected or unknown persons,” he said. There are 27 check posts in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Police posted at all the check posts have photos of Maoists wanted by various agencies.

Their photos have also been displayed on flex boards at the check posts.

Mr. Periaiah said Superintendents of Police of the two districts were briefed about the situation and the local police would check hospitals and lodges and step up surveillance in bus stands and other strategic locations.

Surveillance in hospitals

Surveillance in hospitals was to check persons with suspicious backgrounds seeking treatment for injuries. It is believed that some of the suspected Maoists were injured in the exchange of fire.

In Coimbatore, members of NSD teams were positioned along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border for around 250 km from Velliangiri hills to Mulli. Special Task Force teams in the western districts were also alerted.