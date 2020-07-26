Tamil Nadu returnee dies in Palakkad

One more COVID-19 patient died in the district on Friday night.

The 40-year-old woman from Kollengode had returned from Tamil Nadu nearly three weeks ago.

She was admitted to the District Hospital on July 19 in an unconscious condition. She had multiple illnesses, including renal failure. She was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on July 22, and died at 11 p.m. on July 24. District medical authorities said high sugar levels coupled with kidney failure and COVID-19 infection caused the death.

Earlier, a 73-year-old woman from Kadambazhipuram had died of COVID-19, and a man from Kunissery had ended his life while in quarantine.

Thirty-five persons tested positive for the virus in the district on Saturday. Seventeen of them were found positive in rapid tests conducted in and around Pattambi.

As many as 23 persons in the district recovered on Saturday.