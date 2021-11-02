Tamil Nadu reduces Periyar water discharge to nominal level

Water level at Mullaperiyar dam declines

Tamil Nadu reduced the discharge of water to the Periyar to a nominal level on Tuesday evening following a decline in the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam.

The spillway shutters 1, 5 and 6 of the dam were closed in the morning, with shutters 2, 3 and 5 remaining open at 50 cm. The water discharge stood at 453 cusecs in the morning, which later reduced to 158 cusecs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with only one shutter remaining open. The water level at 5 p.m. was 138.10 ft, and the tunnel discharge stood at 2,305 cusecs.

Panel visit

The five-member sub-committee under the supervisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court visited the dam on Tuesday. The sub-committee consists of Central Water Commission executive engineer Saravanakumar, engineers of Kerala Water Resources Department N.S. Praseed and Harikumar (representing the State) and Tamil Nadu Public Works Department engineers Sam Irvin and Kumar (representing Tamil Nadu).

The panel inspected the main dam, baby dam and the spillway. The sub-committee will conduct a virtual meeting on Wednesday, following which it will submit a report to the supervisory committee.

Chief of Fire and Rescue Services B. Sandhya also visited the dam. She said that a recommendation was given to the Government to set up a fire station in the Mullaperiyar area.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam declined to 2,398.26 ft on Tuesday. Power generation at the Moolamattom powerhouse on Monday was at the maximum production of 17.360 mu.

As per the new rule curve for the Idukki dam, the red alert level is 2,398.79 ft and the upper rule level is 2,399.79 ft. There was a storage of 94.44% of water in the dam. The rainfall recorded in the catchment area was 1.4 mm.