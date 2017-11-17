Tamil Nadu native’s death: Son, friend arrested

The Mananthavady police cracked the case of the murder of a Tamil Nadu native by arresting his son and son’s friend on Friday.

The police said that Arun Pandi, 22, at Usalampatti in Madurai district and his friend Arjun, 22, from Puthur, Annamalai, in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu were arrested on the charge of murdering Arun’s father Asai Kannan, 48, a labourer at Paingattiri, near Mananthavady, at 9 p.m. on September 29.

The decomposed body of Asai Kannan was found by a construction worker two days ago in a gunny bag buried deep inside an under-construction house at Thonichal.

Asai Kannan who had left the family 14 years ago had rejoined his wife Manimekhala and son Arun, who were living at a rented quarter at Panangattiri, some eight months ago.

After a few days, he took to drinking and started quarrels with his family. When the quarrels became a regular affair and Kannan started attacking his wife, Arun planned to kill him with the help of Arjun.

Hit with steel rod

The police said that Arjun invited Kannan to the house under construction and served him liquor. When Kannan was in an intoxicated state, Arun, who hid inside the house, hit him with a steel rod and strangulated him with a piece of cloth, the police said.

Arjun hit Kannan on his forehead with a boulder to ensure the death. Later, the duo buried the body inside the house. Next day morning the they visited the site again and removed evidence, including a spade and the steel rod used for the murder. However, the police collected the evidence during the investigation.

The accused will be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady on Saturday.