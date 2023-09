September 15, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kazhakuttam police have arrested a person hailing from Tamil Nadu on the charge of abducting a minor girl.

The accused was identified as Soundar Raj of Mudiyanur, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. He had allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl in the Kazhakuttam police station limits.