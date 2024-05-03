Tamil Nadu man arrested for murdering Assam native at Kottayam in Kerala

May 03, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Vakathanam police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native in connection with the murder of an Assam native on the premises of a company manufacturing prefabrication building materials.

The accused, Pandi Durai, was taken into custody for the killing of 19-year-old Lehman Kisk. The accused was employed in the company as a plant operator, while the victim worked as a helper there.

According to the police, Durai allegedly killed Kisk by harming him inside a concrete mixing machine at the company, then dragging him into a waste pit on the premises. The grim discovery occurred when the victim’s hand was found protruding from the waste pit on April 28. Subsequently, the Vakathanam police launched an investigation. Upon determining that the death was not accidental, they initiated a scientific examination.

Dispute suspected

The police suspect a dispute between Durai and Kisk at the worksite led to the murder. The crime took place on April 26 when Kisk entered the concrete mixing machine to clean it. The accused soon activated the machine, causing severe injuries to the victim. He then pushed Kisk into the waste pit using an earthmover and buried him using a truckload of slurry waste.

CCTV disabled

It was revealed that Durai, who also worked as an electrician at the company, had meticulously planned the murder by disabling the CCTV cameras under the guise of a faulty inverter.

The accused has been brought before a Magistrate and remanded in custody.

