Tamil Nadu issues first warning as Mullaperiyar dam level touches 140 ft

December 03, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tamil Nadu issued the first warning on Saturday evening with the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 140 ft. The upper rule level was 142 ft till November 30, as per the present rule curve for the dam. The warning was issued by the Tamil Nadu assistant engineer.

As per a Supreme Court order, the maximum storage level of the dam is 142 ft. Tamil Nadu has been drawing water at 511 cusecs from the dam, while the average inflow was 2,934 cusecs at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu reduced the release of water from Mullaperiyar, resulting in an increase in the dam level. “The rule curve period ended on November 30. Normally, the water level needs to be reduced in December,” said the sources.