Tamil Nadu cancels shutter opening of Mullaperiyar dam

December 19, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tamil Nadu cancelled the spillway shutter opening after a reduction in rainfall in the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar

The Hindu Bureau

Water overflow in the Anayirangal dam near Munnar in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu cancelled the decision to open the spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday after a lull in rainfall and reduced inflow of water to the dam since Tuesday morning.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George said Tamil Nadu had informed the Idukki district administration that shutters were to be opened at 10 a.m., to regulate the water level, and a maximum of 10,000 cusecs of water was to be released to the Periyar river.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu cancelled the spillway shutter opening after a reduction in rainfall in the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar. The average inflow to the dam on Monday was 11,578 cusecs, which was reduced to 3,133 cusecs on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu was drawing 1,867 cusecs of water on Tuesday. As per sources, Tamil Nadu has now decided to open the spillway shutters only when the water level reaches 142 ft. The maximum water level allowed in Mullaperiyar dam is 142 ft. The water level has rose to 139 ft around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Idukki dam

The water level in Idukki Dam on Tuesday stood at 2,365.02 ft, which is 59. 16% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,380.18 ft (73.94%) on the same day last year.

Overflow

However, after reaching the maximum storage level of 1,207.02 meters, the Anayirankal dam overflowed on Tuesday around 10 a.m. The dam’s shutters are usually opened in the summer to generate power for the Kuthumkal and Ponmudi hydel dams. According to officials, the dam’s catchment areas received heavy rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, increasing the water level in the dam .

