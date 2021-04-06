Kerala
Kerala Assembly elections | What's in store for Kerala?
Updated: 06 April 2021 14:27 IST
A video on the Assembly polls in Kerala which had witnessed a fierce campaign in the run up to the polls
What are the stakes for political parties and their fronts in the crucial Kerala assembly polls slated for April 6?
Chief of Bureau Kozhikode, Mohamed Nazeer and Senior Assistant Editor Biju Govind analyse the ground realities.
