Kerala Assembly elections | What's in store for Kerala?

The Hindu Net Desk 06 April 2021 14:27 IST
Updated: 06 April 2021 14:27 IST

A video on the Assembly polls in Kerala which had witnessed a fierce campaign in the run up to the polls

What are the stakes for political parties and their fronts in the crucial Kerala assembly polls slated for April 6?

Chief of Bureau Kozhikode, Mohamed Nazeer and Senior Assistant Editor Biju Govind analyse the ground realities.

Also read: Kerala Assembly elections 2021 live updates

