ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Cultural Research Centre to hold seminars on Vanavil K. Ravi

March 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Cultural Research Centre (TCRC), Palakkad, will conduct international seminars on the works of Tamil-English poet Vanavil K. Ravi in Chennai and Thiruvallur on March 19 and 20 respectively.

The seminar in Chennai will held at the Ethiraj College for Women on March 19. In Thiruvallur, the seminar will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College on March 20.

TCRC director K.A. Rajaram said that the seminars scheduled in Chennai and Thiruvallur would be the 118th and 119th editions respectively in a series of academic seminars organised to popularise the works of Vanavil K. Ravi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Rajaram said that several colleges and universities in States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh held seminars on Vanavil K. Ravi. Many more academic sessions are in the pipeline, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US