Tamil Cultural Research Centre to hold seminars on Vanavil K. Ravi

March 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Tamil Cultural Research Centre (TCRC), Palakkad, will conduct international seminars on the works of Tamil-English poet Vanavil K. Ravi in Chennai and Thiruvallur on March 19 and 20 respectively.

The seminar in Chennai will held at the Ethiraj College for Women on March 19. In Thiruvallur, the seminar will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College on March 20.

TCRC director K.A. Rajaram said that the seminars scheduled in Chennai and Thiruvallur would be the 118th and 119th editions respectively in a series of academic seminars organised to popularise the works of Vanavil K. Ravi.

Prof. Rajaram said that several colleges and universities in States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh held seminars on Vanavil K. Ravi. Many more academic sessions are in the pipeline, he said.

