Taluk-level complaint redressal adalat Janasamaksham held in Thrissur 

Janasamaksham – 2022, a taluk-level complaint redressal adalat, started in Thrissur district on Thursday. The first adalat was held at Kunnamkulam taluk.

Speaking after inaugurating the adalat, Murali Perunnelly, MLA, noted that such adalats are meant for finding solutions to complaints from all sectors. He recalled the words of the Chief Minister that each file has a life in it. The government is trying to provide relief for lives trapped in the files, he added.

Such adalats will be held every Thursday, said District Collector Haritha V. Kumar. “We will hear complaints from people and find a solution in a time-bound manner. Adalats will be held in the taluk level. When one round of adalats is completed in all the seven taluks, these will repeated in the same order. Solutions will be found for complaints received in an adalat before the conduct of next one,” the Collector said.

Adalats will consider complaints related to various departments such as Revenue, Education, Civil Supplies, Health, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, Public Works and and so on.

Kunnamkulam municipal chairperson Seetha Ravindran presided over the function held at Bethany St. John’s School Auditorium.