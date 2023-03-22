ADVERTISEMENT

Taluk-level adalats in May in connection with anniversary of LDF govt.

March 22, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalats will be held under the leadership of Ministers in six taluks

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements are being made for conducting adalats at taluk headquarters in the district from May 2 to 11 in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalats will be held under the leadership of Ministers in six taluks.

Ministers V. Sivankutty and G.R. Anil on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the adalats.

Complaints will be received from the public from April 1 to 15 through taluk offices and Akshaya centres directly and online. A special online platform for receiving complaints is getting ready.

The adalat will be held in Thiruvananthapuram taluk on May 2, Neyyattinkara on May 4, Nedumangad on May 6, Chirayinkeezhu on May 8, Varkala on May 9, and Kattakada on May 11.

Taluk adalat cells have been formed in the six taluks. The Revenue Divisional Officer in Nedumangad and Deputy Collectors in other taluks are the conveners and tahsildars are the joint conveners of the cells.

Adalat cells have been set up in each department with district officers as conveners.

The adalats will consider complaints related to 28 subjects. Organising committee meetings will be held in the Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara taluks on March 25, in Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks in March 27, and Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks on March 28.

Stating that the adalats would be given widespread publicity, Mr. Sivankutty appealed for the cooperation of voluntary organisations.

District Collector Geromic George, Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose, and Sub-Collector Aswathy Srinivas attended the meeting.

