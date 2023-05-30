Taluk-level adalats a huge success, claims Minister

May 30, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has claimed that the taluk-level grievance redressal adalats in Wayanad district was a huge success as it could resolve many issues of the public relating to various departments.

He was speaking after inaugurating the adalat at Mananthavady on Tuesday.

Government departments should continue the follow-up measures to address the issues of the public as it was their right, the Minister added. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman presided over the function.

As many as 782 grievances were settled at the three adalats held in the three taluks of the district in connection with the second anniversary of the State government.

District Collector Renu Raj, Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R., Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and representatives of local bodies and officials were present.

