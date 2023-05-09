HamberMenu
Taluk adalat held in Thiruvalla

May 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 126 out of the 158 complaints received during the Taluk-level adalat in Thiruvalla were settled on Tuesday. The remaining 32 complaints were forwarded to the departments concerned for further action.

The adalat, led by Health Minister Veena George, received 168 new complaints and a report will be given to the complainants within 15 days. The Minister also spoke of the plans to hold a district-level review meeting 15 days after conclusion of the Taluk-level adalats.

In Kottayam, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine led the taluk-level adalat held at Vaikom during the day.

