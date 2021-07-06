Kollam’s tally up by 1,508

Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta report five deaths each

The district reported 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 and 831 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,505 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include three health workers. Kollam district currently has 31,696 persons under observation. A total of 2,658 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday.

793 in Alappuzha

The district reported 793 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It also recorded five COVID-19-related deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was 9.14%.

Of the fresh cases, 777 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 15 others remains unknown. One health worker was also diagnosed with the disease.

Among the 793 cases, 72 were logged from Alappuzha, 41 from Panavally, 34 from Cherthala, 31 from Muthukulam, 26 from Mararikulam South, 25 from Arattupuzha, 20 each from Kadakarappally and Mannar.

Meanwhile, 682 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 7,968.

662 in Kottayam

As many as 662 persons, including two health workers, tested positive in Kottayam.

Of the fresh cases, 660 contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day was 9.37%.

With 93 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Changanassery, which recorded 35 cases.

As many as 275 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 4,261. Meanwhile, 23,566 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

511 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 511 persons tested positive on the day.

Of this, 509 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of four cases is yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.5%.

With 42 cases, Adoor reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta — 24. The disease, meanwhile, claimed five more lives in the district.

With 352 recoveries on the day, the district currently has 4,209 active cases.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)