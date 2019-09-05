Talks with Muthoot Finance management on Monday

The conciliatory meeting convened by Minister for labour T. P. Ramakrishnan with representatives of the management of Muthoot Finance and leaders of a section of its workers will held here at 3 p. m. on Monday.

An official statement here on Wednesday said the non-banking finance company management had said at the last minute that they would not be in a position to attend the meeting scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram for Wednesday.

Govt. stand

However, the government is committed to settling the issues through discussions.

The meeting on Wednesday was attended by Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) leaders Elamaram Kareem, Anthalavattam Anandan, K. Chandran Pillai, K. N. Gopinath and workers’ representatives Nisha K. Jayan, C. C. Ratheesh and M.S. Abhilash. Labour Commissioner C. V. Sajan too was part of the discussions, said the government statement. Meanwhile, Muthoot Finance has started closing down over a dozen of its branches across the State, said a notice issued by the company.