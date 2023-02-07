Talks to sort out dispute over construction work at Usha School of Athletics

February 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy is learnt to have suggested holding a meeting between the management of Usha School of Athletics, officials of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and representatives of Panangad grama panchayat to sort out the controversy related to construction work taken up on the land allotted to the school.

According to sources, the decision was taken after the panchayat authorities met the Collector recently. The 30 acres were allotted to the school run by P.T. Usha, former athlete and Rajya Sabha MP, on lease during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government.

Ms. Usha had alleged on Saturday that unauthorised construction work had been taken up on the land with the approval of the grama panchayat. The local body, however, pointed out that it was to lay a pipeline for providing drinking water to around 20 families staying on the nearby Kanthalad hillock, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The pipeline is being laid on a road, which the panchayat claims to be in its possession. The school management, however, refutes the claim. The work has been put on hold for now.

During their meeting with the Collector, the panchayat authorities reportedly said the work would have to be completed before the end of the financial year. Later, officials of the Revenue department visited the spot.