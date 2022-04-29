Talks to settle KSEB row on May 5

The stand-off between the management and the pro-CPI(M) officers’ association of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) appears to be showing signs of a thaw.

The issues under dispute are expected to be sorted out at a conciliatory meeting planned on May 5.

The leaders of the KSEB Officers Association (KSEBOA) on Friday met Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty who reportedly assured them that the issues would be settled in an amicable manner.

On the strength of the assurance given by the Minister, KSEBOA office-bearers M. G. Suresh Kumar, B. Harikumar and Jasmin Banu will report for duty in their posts.

The three officers, who were placed under suspension by the management, had been reinstated subsequently, but transferred to other districts which led to protests.

The transfers as well as the charges levelled against Mr. Suresh Kumar pertaining to an alleged misuse of KSEB official vehicles are expected to be discussed and sorted out on May 5, the KSEBOA leaders said.

The KSEBOA had protested the suspension of Ms. Banu, who was accused of going on unauthorised leave. Following a half-day protest on April 5, Mr. Suresh Kumar and Mr. Harikumar also were suspended, following which the KSEBOA launched an indefinite stir outside the Vydyuthi Bhavan here.

All three officers were reinstated in service following discussions with the management, but were transferred from their posts. Ms. Banu was transferred to Seethathode, Mr. Suresh Kumar to Perinthalmanna and Mr. Harikumar to Palakkad. The action had sparked protests and the KSEBOA had decided to go ahead with the stir.