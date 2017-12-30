Talks on Ghat Road on Jan 3

The government has asked the Principal Secretary, Public Works, to hold talks with the District Collector, Kozhikode, legislators from the district, and others concerned, on the ban on heavy vehicles, parking restrictions, and other issues on the 12-km-long Thamarassery Ghat Road.

G. Kamalavardhana Rao, Principal Secretary, will hold talks in Kozhikode on January 3 on these issues and on steps to facilitate the ₹79-lakh urgent repair works on the Ghat Road on NH 766 that links Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said.

Although repair works commenced on December 27, some individuals were trying to stall them and create chaos, the Minister said.

Banning heavy vehicles on the stretch would facilitate faster movement of other vehicles through the corridor and ensure timely completion of the works.

Collector’s support

The support of the District Collector was needed in this regard as the restrictions on heavy vehicles and parking were beyond the control of the Public Works Department.

The Minister also sought the support of road-users and local people to complete the works.

Central funds too

In addition to the ₹79-lakh works, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had given sanction for ₹19.75-crore road safety works on the stretch. Widening of hairpin curves 3 and 5, construction of embankment, and bitumen topping for the corridor were included in the works.

Works were being delayed because of the difficulty in acquiring forestland, the Minister said.

Once the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment gave approval, interlocking tiles would be laid on hairpin curves 3 and 5.

The PWD had used interlocking tiles on hairpin curves 2, 4 and 9, which was found successful.