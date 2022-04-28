Talks likely soon to settle KSEB stand-off

Talks mediated by the Principal Secretary (Power) are likely to be held soon in a bid to settle the stand-off between the management and the pro-Left officers' association of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The Kerala High Court, in an April 26 order, had directed the State government, represented by the Principal Secretary (Power), to ''initiate conciliation talks'' between the board and the members of the KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA) and arrive at an amicable settlement.

On April 20, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, following talks with organisations representing officers in the KSEB, had said that the management would take steps to settle the stand-off within a week.

The KSEBOA had concluded the first stage of its indefinite stir, but had announced that the second stage would be launched from May 16, unless its demands were met.

Referendum today

The referendum of trade unions in the KSEB will be held on Thursday. Around 27,000 employees of the KSEB belonging to the workmen category are eligible to vote. Polling booths have been set up in 71 Electrical Divisions Offices and five other offices of the KSEB. The votes will be counted on April 30.