Talks inconclusive, medicos to continue stir

Government offers to appoint a committee to examine the working hours of medicos

The postgraduate medical students or junior residents in government medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State, who have been on an indefinite strike boycotting all hospital services including emergency services (except COVID duty) since the past five days, have decided to continue their strike as the talks with the Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday remained inconclusive.

Talks will, however, continue on Thursday with Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas. “The discussion was productive and we could air all our grievances with the government. However, as no common ground could be reached, we have decided to continue our strike in its current form for the time being, “ Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association State president Ajithra said.

The talks were centred around two points, that of the appointment of more non-academic junior residents to reduce the workload of junior residents and hike in the stipend of postgraduate medicos.

During the talks, the government offered to appoint a committee to examine the working hours of postgraduate medicos and see if the current schedule of junior residents was in accordance with the residency manual. Regarding the stipend hike, the Minister said the issue had been put up with the Finance department and that the government would once again request the Finance Minister to consider the issue positively.

Ms. George said in a statement here that the residency manual, which guides the working pattern of postgraduate medicos, would be strictly implemented and that a committee would be appointed within a month to examine the issue of heavy workload of students.

Ms. George said that as per the initial round of discussions held with the medicos, the government had decided to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents, of whom over 300 had already been appointed.

The postgraduate medicos, however, pointed out that this number was woefully inadequate to meet the requirements of major tertiary care hospitals such as medical college hospitals and that at present, there was a shortage of at least 1,000 doctors in MCHs.

“The government says that the appointment of more non-academic junior residents is not possible because of funds insufficiency. But we have said the funds requirement calculation is erroneous and that it should be discussed further,” Dr. Ajithra said.

Ms. George in her statement was non-committal about appointing more non-academic junior residents. Instead, she said it could be examined whether the 249 senior residents, who had been inducted during COVID-19 duty, might be avoided and more junior residents posted in their place.

Ms. Thomas, Director of Medical Education (DME) A. Ramla Beevi and Joint DME Thomas Mathew were among the officials who led the talks on Wednesday.