Talks inconclusive, KSEBOA stir to continue

Suspended officers reinstated, but transferred from present posts

Talks held between the board of directors of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the striking KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA) on Wednesday remained inconclusive, even as the management responded strongly to the ongoing indefinite stir.

The KSEB issued orders reinstating M. G. Suresh Kumar and Jasmin Banu A. - two of the suspended KSEBOA state officebearers - in service, but they have been transferred from their present posts. Describing this step as ''vindictive,'' the CPI(M)-backed officers' association stated that it will continue with its indefinite stir outside the KSEB headquarters which entered the third day on Wednesday.

KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok was not present at the meeting. It was chaired by Director (Finance) V. R. Hari and attended by the members of the KSEB director board and representatives of other officers' associations.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had made it clear on Tuesday that the spat between the KSEB CMD and the KSEBOA will be settled within the KSEB.

Ms. Banu, an Executive Engineer serving in Thiruvananthapuram city who was suspended on charges of going on leave without authorisation, has been transferred as Executive Engineer, Generation Division, Seethathode. Mr. Suresh Kumar, Executive Engineer and State President of KSEBOA who was suspended on a number of charges including making false statements against the board management, has been transferred as Executive Engineer (Electrical Division), Perinthalmanna.

No decision was taken on Wednesday regarding the suspension of B. Harikumar, the KSEBOA state president who was the third staffer to face action, sources in the power utility said. ''We will go ahead with our relay protest, and strengthen it if needed,'' Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

In an interim order on Ms. Banu's case April 8, the Kerala High Court had noted that ''the continued suspension of the petitioner is unwarranted.'' The KSEB noted in its April 13 orders reinstating Mr. Suresh Kumar and Ms. Banu that it reserves its right to institute separate disciplinary proceedings against them on specific counts of indiscipline which have come to be observed after their suspension.