ADVERTISEMENT

Talks held on providing better banking services to Kudumbashree NHG, entrepreneurs

February 09, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree and the State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) organised a one-day workshop with the aim of improving banking services available to the 3 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHG) and entrepreneurs in the State.

Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik said thrust would be given in the next financial year to activities that provide financial support and financial literacy as part of the emphasis on current livelihood projects to ensure sustainable income for NHG members. Equal priority would be given to nudging auxiliary group members towards better employment opportunities.

NHG members have ₹8,029 crore in various banks in the State. After disbursing loans, interest is received on the remaining amount under the savings bank account head. Kudumbashree has also raised the matter of providing more interest on this investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Canara Bank deputy general manager and SLBC representative Sreekumar said they would examine if this could be implemented as per the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

Talks were also held on the challenges faced by banks in providing linkage loans to Kudumbashree NHGs swiftly, problems faced by existing entrepreneurs and auxiliary group members in obtaining self-employment loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US