Talks held on providing better banking services to Kudumbashree NHG, entrepreneurs

February 09, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree and the State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) organised a one-day workshop with the aim of improving banking services available to the 3 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHG) and entrepreneurs in the State.

Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik said thrust would be given in the next financial year to activities that provide financial support and financial literacy as part of the emphasis on current livelihood projects to ensure sustainable income for NHG members. Equal priority would be given to nudging auxiliary group members towards better employment opportunities.

NHG members have ₹8,029 crore in various banks in the State. After disbursing loans, interest is received on the remaining amount under the savings bank account head. Kudumbashree has also raised the matter of providing more interest on this investment.

Canara Bank deputy general manager and SLBC representative Sreekumar said they would examine if this could be implemented as per the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

Talks were also held on the challenges faced by banks in providing linkage loans to Kudumbashree NHGs swiftly, problems faced by existing entrepreneurs and auxiliary group members in obtaining self-employment loans.