Talks again on salary cut by weekend

Third round of talks to overcome resistance of pro-UDF unions

The government will hold talks again with unions of government employees and teachers on repayment of one month’s deducted salary and to deduct a month’s salary as decided by the Cabinet to overcome the financial crisis.

The talks will be held either on Friday or Saturday to arrive at a consensus, sources said. The third round of talks, to be led by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, is to overcome the resistance of pro-UDF unions. A decision is likely on the repayment of the deducted salary and salary cut for the next six months only after the talks.

A political decision is also needed as the Minister has put forward three new proposals to win over employees and teachers. The Cabinet had decided to deposit six days’ salary deducted for five months from April this year in the provident fund on April 1, 2021 and allow withdrawal only from June 1, 2021. The Cabinet also decided to extend the salary cut for another six months from September after talks with the recognised unions.

The deadline given by Dr. Isaac to union representatives on Tuesday to respond to the proposals in writing ended on Wednesday. All the unions had not given suggestions as asked in writing by 5 p.m, official sources said.

The pro-LDF Action Council of State Employees and Teachers said it would submit its views on Thursday morning. “We have made our stance clear on Tuesday itself,” action council chairman K.C. Harikrishnan said.

The Joint Council of State Service Organisations has asked the government to take employees and teachers into confidence before going for another salary cut. Council chairman N. Sreekumar said they had asked the government to take steps to disburse the pending DA arrears, issue notification for repayment of deducted salary immediately, and not to promulgate Ordinance for the proposed salary cut among other things.

The pro-UDF unions have reiterated that they will resort to strike and seek legal remedies if the government moves ahead with the salary cut plan.