Talk to community leaders, Satheesan tells govt.

‘Oppn. will support any move to restore peace’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has asked the government to initiate a dialogue with community leaders to find a solution to the ‘narcotics jihad’ issue in the State.

He said here on Saturday that the Opposition would support any move to restore peace between communities. The Opposition has no intention to reap dividends from the issue.

Mr. Satheesan said the Congress initiated efforts for a solution as the government did not convene an all-party meeting. He accused the CPI(M) of taking no stand in the sensitive issue. The allegation raised by the CPI(M) in a party meeting about attempts by extremist groups to rope in educated women on professional college campuses was ‘very serious.’ “If the CPI(M) has any evidence of it, the party should reveal it,” said Mr. Satheesan.

‘Voice of the oppressed’

Inaugurating a district leadership meeting of the Congress here later, Mr. Satheesan called upon the party workers and local leaders to become the voice of the ordinary people and that of the oppressed.

He said that the government had to correct the mistakes it committed in the name of COVID-19 many times because the Opposition pointed them out by standing up for the ordinary people. “The change in the number of COVID-19 deaths and the decision to permit opening of shops were part of those corrective measures,” he said.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan welcomed Mr. Satheesan. V.K. Sreekandan, MP; former DCC presidents V.S. Vijayaraghavan and C.V. Balachandran; and former minister V.C. Kabeer were among those who spoke on the occasion.