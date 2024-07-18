ADVERTISEMENT

Talk series for students inaugurated

Published - July 18, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Bibliochor (Readers’ Club) of the Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, Thrissur, with the copies of The Hindu. Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales & distribution, The Hindu Group, is seen. | Photo Credit: SPL

Bibliochor Spectrum Talk Series, a monthly talk series by industrial experts organised under the aegis of Readers’ Club of the Central Library of the Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, for their students was held on Wednesday.

Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales & distribution, The Hindu Group, inaugurated a session, titled Learning and Industrial Readiness, organised for students of the Commerce and Management department. He called upon the students to live in the present and stay vigilant. The talk series was aimed at sensitising students to the industrial requirements and challenges posed before them.

Earlier in the day, logo of Bibliochor (the Readers’ Club) was unveiled by Fr. Devis Chenginiyadan, executive director of the institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US